EU vows to protect energy network after Nord Stream ‘sabotage’

'We all know Russia has a long history of spreading disinformation and is doing it again here'

Any international disruption of EU energy networks would meet a “robust and united response,” a top diplomat said after several states said two damaged Russian pipelines to Europe were likely attacked, causing gas to spew into the Baltic Sea.

It was still unclear who was behind the attack – if proven – on the Nord Stream pipelines that Russia and European partners spent billions of dollars building.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said the bloc believes sabotage caused the leaks detected on Monday, echoing views aired by Germany, Denmark, and Sweden.

Russia, which slashed gas deliveries to Europe after the West imposed sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, also said sabotage was a possibility.

Norway – now Europe’s largest gas supplier and a leading global oil supplier – said it would deploy its military to protect its oil and gas installations.

Sweden's security service branded the gas leaks “aggravated sabotage” and said it would take over the investigation because "it could relate to a serious crime that could at least in part be directed at Swedish interests.”

Russia demanded that the United States say whether it was behind the mysterious blasts, basing its insinuation of Washington’s involvement on a comment made by US President Joe Biden in February: “We will bring an end” to Nord Stream in the case of a Russian invasion.

"We all know Russia has a long history of spreading disinformation and is doing it again here," said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council.