Ukraine's Zelensky visits Babyn Yar on massacre anniversary

'Any inhumane regimes pose a threat to all humanity,' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial on Thursday to observe the 81st anniversary of the massacre.

The site commemorates the slaughter of Jews in a ravine near Kyiv by the Nazis and their collaborators on Yom Kippur and the day after in 1941.

Zelensky, who is Jewish, laid flowers and a memorial lamp next to the menorah in honor of the victims.

"Any inhumane regimes pose a threat to all humanity. Criminals who cause such tragedies must be punished so that dictators and tyrants are reluctant to repeat something similar in the future," Zelensky stated.

Holocaust issues envoys from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and five other European countries used the anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre to issue a joint statement condemning Russian military actions in Ukraine.

“We must never forget the heinous crime against humanity that occurred 81 years ago when nearly 34,000 Jews were murdered by the Nazis and their accomplices at Babyn Yar. We can never let the memories of those victims and all who were murdered in the Holocaust be dishonored, erased, or cynically misused for political purposes,” the statement read.

“Thus it is particularly horrifying that Vladimir Putin is trying to justify his unprovoked war against Ukraine by distorting and misappropriating Holocaust history. Saying that today’s democratic Ukraine needs to be “denazified” is an insult to all those who suffered under the Nazi regime in Ukraine and elsewhere… We call on Russia to immediately end its war of aggression against Ukraine.”

“Our countries are committed to holding perpetrators of war crimes and other atrocities accountable for their unconscionable actions,” the statement concluded.

Russian troops fired shells at the Babyn Yar site during the assault on Kyiv in early March.