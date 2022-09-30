Qatar energy envoy: Europe made sharp U-turn from green energy

'The growing economic burden has fizzled the euphoria over the series of energy transition plans'

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said Thursday that skyrocketing energy prices were “weighing painfully” on the global economy, dampening support for a transition to green energy.

"Sadly, the growing economic burden has fizzled the euphoria over the series of energy transition plans, causing severe erosion in public support for reducing carbon emissions," al-Kaabi said during a conference in Japan.

"Many countries particularly in Europe which had been strong advocates of green energy and carbon-free future have made a sudden and sharp U-turn. Today, coal burning is once again on the rise reaching its highest levels since 2014."

Governments across Europe have allocated hundreds of billions of dollars into tax cuts, handouts, and subsidies to tackle the continent’s worst energy crisis in decades that is driving up inflation, forcing industries to shut production and hike bills ahead of winter.

Analysts estimate that Europe will need to import some 220 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the next decade to phase out Russian gas.

Germany, Europe’s biggest importer of Russian gas, would need around 44 million tons of LNG alone to replace the 50 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas it used to get from Moscow.

Al-Kaabi stressed the need to invest in cleaner and renewable energies, including natural gas, to drive capacity and baseload capabilities.

"The lack of such investment is putting a heavy burden on both producers and consumers. Producers must find supplies that may not exist due to the lack of investment.”