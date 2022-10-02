Ethnic tensions dominate as Bosnia votes

Voters cast ballots for tripartite presidency, parliamentarians and local races

Bosnians voted in general elections on Sunday, following a campaign marked by threats of secession, political infighting and fears of future turmoil as ethnic tensions in the country grow.

Voters cast ballots in a dizzying number of contests, including for the three members of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, the deputies of the central parliament and a string of local races.

The polls closed at 7:00 pm local time (17:00 GMT), with the first batch of preliminary results expected within hours.

Nearly three decades after war ravaged the Balkan country, Bosnia continues to be burdened by its ethnic divisions.

The Balkan state has been governed by a dysfunctional administrative system created by the 1995 Dayton Agreement that succeeded in ending the conflict in the 1990s, but largely failed in providing a framework for the country's political development.

Bosnia remains partitioned between a Serb entity -- the Republika Srpska (RS) -- and a Muslim-Croat federation connected by a weak central government.

In the war's wake, ethnic political parties have long exploited the country's divisions in a bid to maintain power.

"I hope for nothing. I vote because that is the only thing I can do as an individual," said Amra Besic, a 57-year-old economist, after voting Sunday.

Moments after the polls closed, the country's high representative announced a range of amendments to Bosnia's election law, prompting fears the move may inject fresh instability into the restive political scene.

The foreign-appointed figure -- a position created after the war to oversee the implementation of the Dayton Agreement -- continues to hold vast powers in Bosnia, including passing laws and removing officials.

The new measures "are aimed at improving the functionality of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina... and ensuring timely implementation of the results of the October 2022 elections," said a statement released by Christian Schmidt, the high representative.