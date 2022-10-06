'The genius of this approach is that videos can be downloaded directly from Telegram and it erases the trail'

Russian actors are finding new ways to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks to allow its war propaganda to evade restrictions online.

Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media are particularly using a new method to spread dozens of videos in 18 different languages, all without leaving signs that would give away the source, researchers at Nisos said in a Wednesday report.

The US-based intelligence firm, which tracks disinformation, explained in its report that the videos push Kremlin conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for civilian casualties as well as claims that residents of areas annexed by Moscow have welcomed their occupiers.

English-language versions of the Russian propaganda have been circulating on Twitter and lesser-known platforms popular with American conservatives, including Gab and Truth Social, created by former US president Donald Trump.

“The genius of this approach is that the videos can be downloaded directly from Telegram and it erases the trail that researchers try to follow,” Nisos’ senior intelligence analyst Patricia Bailey told AP News.

The latest effort by Russia revealed by Nisos analysts involved uploading propaganda videos to Telegram, a loosely moderated platform that is broadly popular in eastern Europe.

In some cases, watermarks identifying the video as belonging to RT or Sputnik – two of Russia’s leading state-run media outlets – were removed in an attempt to disguise their source.

Last week, for example, Meta (formerly named Facebook) announced the discovery of a sprawling Russian disinformation network that created websites designed to look like major European news outlets.