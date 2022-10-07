EU to send mission to Armenia to 'delineate' Azerbaijan borders

Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh

The European Union will send a "civilian EU mission" to Armenia to help delineate the borders with Azerbaijan in the hope of resolving the ongoing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, stakeholders announced Friday.

Armenia and Azerbaijan blame each other for fighting over the disputed region.

The arrangement was agreed on Thursday as French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on the sidelines of the inaugural summit of the European Political Community (EPC) in Prague.

The mission will start in October for a maximum of two months, according to a joint statement issued after talks between

"There was an agreement by Armenia to facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate with this mission as far as it concerned," read the statement signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Charles Michel and Macron.

It added that the mission's aim "is to build confidence, and... contribute to the border commissions."

The leaders additionally said that Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the UN charter and "the Alma Ata 1991 Declaration through which both recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty."