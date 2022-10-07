UN rights council to monitor Russia in historic move

This 'double victory' will 'acknowledge the gravity of the human rights situation inside Russia'

The UN Human Rights Council agreed Friday to monitor the rights situation in Russia, marking a "double victory" for Western countries after activists against Russian violations won the Nobel Peace Prize.

In its first-ever resolution focused on Russia's domestic situation, the top UN rights body decided to appoint a so-called special rapporteur to monitor abuses in the country.

Presented by all European Union countries with the exception of Hungary, the text was adopted with 17 out of 47 council members voting in favor. Twenty-four countries abstained, while six voted 'no,’ including China.

The resolution came amid concerns over an intensifying crackdown by Moscow as its war rages in neighboring Ukraine, and the vote landed less than two hours after this year's Nobel Peace Prize went to banned Russian rights group Memorial, alongside jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.

"It is absolutely a double victory," said Jerome Bonnafont, France's envoy to the United Nations.

The vote came on the 16th anniversary of the killing of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, which several diplomats pointed to, including German ambassador Katharina Stasch, who insisted it was time "to acknowledge the gravity of the human rights situation inside Russia."

Russian ambassador Gennady Gatilov saw the vote differently, choosing instead to highlight that "less than half of the membership have voted in favor."

"People don't want to support such a politicized resolution," he told AFP, after slamming the resolution before the council as "totally divorced from any concern about Russians' rights, (and) yet another attempt to punish our country for pursuing an independent foreign and domestic policy."

Russia left the council several months ago as the UN General Assembly was voting to expel it over its war in Ukraine, but it maintained observer status there.