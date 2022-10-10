German cyber chief faces axe over alleged Russian ties - reports

Arne Schönbohm allegedly kept contacts from a cybersecurity council he helped found with an ex-KGB agent

Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is seeking to fire the country's cybersecurity chief due to his contacts with Russia, according to German reports Sunday.

Arne Schönbohm, president of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), allegedly maintained contacts with Russian agents.

Schönbohm is a founding member and former head of Germany’s Cyber Security Council, a consulting group that includes Protelion, a German subsidiary of a Russian cybersecurity firm started by a former KGB employee.

According to the German Bild tabloid, officials will likely try to assign Schönbohm a new role because of limitations on dismissing state employees.

Neither Schönbohm nor Faeser confirmed the reports, although a spokesman for Germany’s Interior Ministry said the matter is being “investigated closely,” according to Der Spiegel.

“All options are being examined as to how the situation will now be dealt with,” he said.

Schönbohm reportedly instructed BSI employees to avoid being seen with members of the Cyber Security Council after allegations of its connection to Russia surfaced in 2019.

However, in September he attended a celebration to mark the 10-year anniversary of the organization, and even gave a speech at the event.

"These accusations must be decisively investigated," said Konstantin von Notz, the head of the parliamentary oversight committee for Germany’s intelligence agencies.