Israeli-Russian billionaire Milner renounces Russian citizenship

Milner and his family left the country in 2014 after Crimea's annexation

Billionaire investor Yuri Milner announced on Monday that he renounced his Russian citizenship.

The founder of internet firm DST Global stressed that 97 percent of his personal wealth estimated at $7.3 billion was earned outside of Russia, which he left nearly a decade ago.

"My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea," Milner wrote on Twitter.

"And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship," the businessman who now resides in California, United States, noted.

Milner, who has been an Israeli citizen since 1999, reportedly has not visited Russia since 2014 and doesn’t have any assets there. His company’s statement also said that “Yuri has never met Vladimir Putin, either individually or in a group.”

Milner is the third billionaire who renounced Russian citizenship in recent months. A number of Russia's wealthiest men have been subjected to international sanctions since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine late February. Some of them have left the country and denounced the Kremlin’s “special military operation” urging the West to lift the sanctions.