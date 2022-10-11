European weapons makers scramble to adapt to wartime demand

Defense industry is geared up for EU states spending less on military rather than more, amid decades of peace

Arms manufacturers in Europe are looking to the European Union to help coordinate weapons procurement as they scramble to boost production to meet soaring demand for the war in Ukraine.

Ahead of a gathering of NATO defense ministers in Belgium, defense company executives said their industry was geared up for EU states spending less on their militaries rather than more, after decades of peace in Europe.

NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg told reporters that the bloc started dialogue with industries and allies on how to boost production and replenish weapons stocks.

He noted while reducing stocks was the right thing to do to support Ukraine, production now needed to ramp up to ensure their allies’ own capabilities and to continue its support for the war-torn country “for the long haul.”

Stoltenberg added that he expects ministers to decide on more ambitious targets that would provide the defense industry with the long-term demand they require.

Nicolas Chamussy, chief executive of the French defense firm Nexter, said the industry had to respond to a dramatic increase in EU demand for military equipment, while production capacities were designed for peacetime.

He added there was a very important demand for artillery capabilities in Europe.

The EU has been buying equipment and supplies for the Ukrainian military, including lethal weaponry, which it said should be used for defensive purposes.

Russia rained cruise missiles on busy Ukrainian cities on Monday in its most widespread air attacks since the start of the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will ask leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with air defense weapons.