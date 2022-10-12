Israeli envoy condemns German politician seen dancing on Holocaust memorial

Far-right Alternative for Germany party said it would take action against its member over the incident

Israel’s ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor on Tuesday condemned the country’s far-right politician Holger Winterstein who was pictured dancing on the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.

A photo of Winterstein, who is a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), appeared on social media after a protest organized by his party on Saturday. The politician is shown posing, with his arms outstretched, on top of a stone at the memorial dedicated to the memory of Jews killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“Mr. Winterstein, everyone is watching you dance while you bring shame on yourself and your party. Enjoy your shameful minute of fame because your name will soon be forgotten,” Prosor wrote on Twitter, adding that the Holocaust victims will always be remembered.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1579472882652303361 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After German media drew attention to the incident, AfD said it would take action against the politician due to his “extremely disrespectful behavior.”

Earlier in 2018, Bjoern Hoecke, the leader of the AfD's far-right "Der Flugel" faction, sparked criticism for calling the Holocaust memorial a “monument of shame” and urging Germans to revise the way the country’s past is remembered. The party, however, decided against expelling him.