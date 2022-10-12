Brussels backs Bosnia for EU candidate status

'It is up to the candidate countries to reform their economies and institutions,' says Ursula von der Leyen

The European Commission on Wednesday said it was recommending that EU countries give Bosnia candidacy status to join the bloc.

"The Commission recommends that candidate status be granted to Bosnia and Herzegovina by the (European) Council on the understanding that a number of steps are taken," commissioner for enlargement Oliver Varhelyi tweeted after making the announcement to EU lawmakers.

If the EU, which currently comprises 27 member countries, adopts the recommendation, Bosnia would join seven other nations with candidate status: Turkey, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine.

The process to join the European Union can take many years as candidates implement reforms that have to be rigorously evaluated by Brussels. It can also grind to a halt, which is the case with Turkey's bid.

Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told EU ambassadors: "Today we have proposed to grant candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina."

But she added: "Of course, it is up to the candidate countries to reform their economies and institutions and advance towards our union."

The commission said Bosnia needed to progress on "democracy, the functionality of state institutions, the rule of law, the fight against corruption and organized crime" and guarantee media freedom and migration management.

The commission will help all candidate countries in their accession bids, von der Leyen said, stating, "I think that is Europe's moment, and it is up to us to seize that moment."

The "wind of change is once again blowing through Europe, and we have to capture this momentum," she said.

"The Western Balkans belong in our family, and we have to make this very, very clear."