Pope Francis calls for UN reform after Ukraine war, Covid pandemic

'We need more multilateralism and a better multilateralism'

Pope Francis in his new book called for the reform of the United Nations after the Ukraine war and the Covid pandemic exposed the organization’s limits, according to an extract published on Sunday.

The pontiff said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine showed that the UN Security Council needs to find “more agile and effective ways of resolving conflicts.”

"In wartime, it is essential to affirm that we need more multilateralism and a better multilateralism," but the UN is no longer fit for "new realities," the Vatican’s leader said in an extract from his new book "I ask you in the name of God: Ten prayers for a future of hope" published by La Stampa daily.

Francis noted that although the UN was founded to prevent the repetition of the World Wars, the threat of which was still alive, "today's world is no longer the same."

"The necessity of these reforms became more than obvious after the pandemic" when the current multilateral system "showed all its limits," he added, denouncing the unequal distribution of vaccines as a "glaring example" of those limits.

The 85-year-old pope also said that international organizations need “organic reforms” to return to their initial purpose of “serving the human family” and suggested that guaranteeing food, health, economic and social rights should be the base of their decisions. The pontiff’s book will come out in Italy on Tuesday.