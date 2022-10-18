German probe suggests Russia could be behind Nord Stream blasts

Videos filmed underwater and published by Swedish media showed at least 164 feet of Nord Stream 1 destroyed

German investigators concluded that a series of explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month were the result of sabotage possibly staged by Russia, a report said on Monday.

Although the investigators didn’t identify a single culprit, some officials are working under assumption that Moscow could be responsible for the sabotage, the Wall Street Journal learned. According to one of the versions, explosive devices were transferred to the pipelines via a ship and then detonated remotely.

The probe’s results add to the findings previously announced by Swedish officials, who conducted an underwater inspection of the site in early October and said that "pieces of evidence" backed up their suspicions of probable sabotage.

The explosions that hit Nord Stream 1 and 2, which transport natural gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea, affected three out of four pipelines and caused four major leaks in Swedish and Danish waters.

Videos filmed underwater and published by Swedish media on Tuesday showed at least 164 feet of Nord Stream 1 pipeline destroyed or buried under the seafloor. A massive tear and twisted metal can be observed as far down as 260 feet.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has previously accused the U.S. and its Western allies of the explosions, allegations rejected by Washington. Moscow has launched its own investigation into the blasts that it claims was an “act of international terrorism.”