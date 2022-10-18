'We cannot allow [China] to import their beating of protesters, their silencing of free speech'

One of China’s most senior UK diplomats was involved in an attack against protesters at the Manchester consulate on Sunday, according to a British lawmaker.

The incident occurred when a group of up to 40 people demonstrated at the start of the 20th Communist party congress in Beijing, which is expected to extend Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership for a further five years.

Footage appeared to show a pro-democracy protester being beaten and kicked by several men. Police said the assailants came from the consular building.

“What we saw was the Chinese Consul-General (Zheng Xiyuan) ripping down posters and peaceful protest,” Alicia Kearns told lawmakers in parliament, BBC News reported.

China has not commented on Zheng’s alleged involvement, but its foreign ministry defended the actions of the consulate staff. Spokesman Wang Wenbin said people "illegally entered" the grounds and any country's diplomats would have taken "necessary measures" to protect their premises.

After Zheng ripped down placards being used by the protesters, Kearns told lawmakers there was “grievous bodily harm against a Hong Konger, one of whom was hospitalized for taking part in a peaceful protest.”

MATTHEW LEUNG / THE CHASER NEWS / AFP Pro-democracy protesters taking part in a demonstration outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, England, on October 17, 2022.

"We cannot allow the [Chinese Communist Party] to import their beating of protesters, their silencing of free speech, and their failure to allow time and time again protests on British soil. This is a chilling escalation,” she said.

The UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly, is facing demands to act against the Chinese government, as lawmakers called on Zheng to explain his side of the story.