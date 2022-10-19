UK: Interior Minister leaves position in latest blow to Truss government

Braverman's departure marks the second of Truss's most senior ministers to be replaced in less than a week

Britain's hardline interior minister Suella Braverman left British Prime Minister Liz Truss's government, UK media reported on Wednesday, adding to the chaos engulfing the new leader.

The BBC initially reported that Braverman stepped down due to "an honest mistake" and that Truss was advised that the ministerial code was breached without providing detail.

Shortly after reports came out, Braverman posted her resignation letter to Twitter. She said she sent an official document from her personal email to a parliamentary colleague, a "technical infringement of the rules."

She continued that she realized her mistake and reported it, but decided that resigning was right.

The former interior minister was a deeply polarizing figure during her short tenure. Earlier this month, she told the party's annual conference earlier this month that it was her "dream" to see a flight leaving Britain carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Braverman's departure - only six weeks after assuming the position - marked the second of Truss's most senior ministers to be replaced in less than a week after former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired on Friday.

Truss is facing calls to resign ahead of a parliamentary vote on fracking that her Conservative party is treating as a confidence vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for Truss said, "The prime minister's not resigning."

Braverman referenced the embattled government in her resignation letter: "It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time."

"I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government's commitment to honoring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration," Braverman wrote.