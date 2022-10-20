UK: Parliament says bullying, tears during chaotic vote

'There was a lot of shouting, there was a lot of pointing, gesticulating,' says Labour MP Chris Bryant

The British government on Wednesday won a parliament vote on fracking it had earlier told Conservative lawmakers it was treating as a confidence vote, in a chaotic display that reportedly left several ministers crying.

Opposition members alleged that Conservative lawmakers were manhandled into voting with the government in a scene described as "absolute chaos."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582997937155559424 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Labour member Chris Bryant called the scene on the parliamentary floor "very aggressive, very angry."

"There was a lot of shouting, there was a lot of pointing, gesticulating, there was at least one hand on another MP, and to me, that was clear bullying, intimidation," he said, adding that Conservative parliament members, including one whip, were "literally crying on my shoulder."

Labour shadow minister Anna McMorrin also mentioned crying from the Conservative party, writing on Twitter that she witnessed one Conservative member "in tears being manhandled into the lobby."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582797778492993536 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Several Conservative ministers denied the claims of physical force, but one parliament member, Charles Walker, said there was "no coming back" from the situation.

When speaking with the BBC, Walker added, "I expect the prime minister to resign very soon because she's not up to her job."

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the only physical contact was "a female affectionately patting somebody on the back." Bryant reportedly told Sky News that Rees-Mogg was one of the people manhandling other Conservative party members.

The vote was made more confusing and chaotic when Climate Minister Graham Stuart suggested at the last minute that it wasn't a confidence vote. Downing Street sent a message at 1:33 a.m. confirming that the fracking vote was, in fact, a confidence vote.