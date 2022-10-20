Russian jet fires missile near British plane in ‘malfunction’ - DM

The plane was 'interacted with' by two Russian Sukhoi SU-27 fighter jets

UK defense minister Ben Wallace said Thursday that a Russian fighter jet last month released a missile close to a British military plane carrying out a patrol over the Black Sea.

Wallace told parliament that the "potentially dangerous" incident on September 29 involved an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint plane, a type of aircraft used for reconnaissance, flying in international airspace. The Black Sea borders southern Ukraine and areas annexed by Russia such as Crimea.

The British plane was "interacted with" by two Russian Sukhoi SU-27 fighter jets "one of which released a missile in the vicinity" but "beyond visual range," Wallace added.

While it was "not unusual for aircraft to be shadowed," the minister said he had flagged "concerns" over the firing of the missile in a letter to Moscow counterpart Sergei Shoigu and Russia's military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov.

He stressed the plane was unarmed and following a pre-notified flight path, adding that he felt it was "prudent" to suspend these patrols until a response was received.

The Russian side, in their response, blamed a "technical malfunction,” while acknowledging the incident took place in international airspace, the minister said.

Earlier on Monday, a Sukhoi military plane crashed into a residential building in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region near Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it also happened due to "malfunction."

According to The Bell, it is at least the 10th non-operational loss for Russian aviation in less than eight months of the war in Ukraine. Earlier in October, Su-34 and Su-25 jets crashed in the Rostov region, and another unnamed military plane crashed in Crimea.