Analysis: What’s next for UK after Liz Truss resignation?

The chaos undermining Britain’s reputation for political stability in recent weeks and months - some would argue years - reached another grim milestone on Thursday as Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned.

Picking up an unenviable accolade, the former Conservative party leader will go down in history as the nation’s shortest serving premier, surviving just 45 days in office. Her imminent departure from office was predicted with increasing frequency since she fired her finance minister, and close friend and ally, Kwasi Kwarteng last week.

But how did the UK government find itself here, and what’s likely to happen next?

Mini-budget meltdown

The prime minister’s position began to unravel after Truss and Kwarteng launched a mini-budget during their first week in office, in September. Designed to kickstart the UK economy and move it towards a low-tax, high-growth enterprise, markets recoiled from the plans with alarm.

Proponents of the measures argued that unforeseen global market trends - such as the spiraling cost of energy due to the war in Ukraine - were throwing up obstacles. But detractors argued that the intention to increase government borrowing to provide tax cuts was financially unsound, and pushed by ideology rather than fiscal responsibility.

Irrespective, the value of the UK pound dropped, hurting millions of middle class mortgage holders who traditionally are key Conservative constituents. For several days the UK government and the Bank of England appeared to be acting in direct opposition to each other, the latter taking measures to reverse market swings enacted by Truss and Kwarteng.

To add insult to injury, Truss’ defeated rival for the position of prime minister, Rishi Sunak, had predicted during the leadership contest many of the economic factors pointed to as unforeseen by 10 Downing Street.

Members of Parliament (MPs) rapidly began to express their lack of confidence, sometimes publicly, a process which reached its climax today.

What happens next?

The Conservative party will attempt to rally itself around a new leader as quickly as possible, goaded by polling two days ago putting the Labour party 36 points ahead.

During her resignation speech, Truss indicated that a leadership contest will take place within a week, skipping the months-long process that put her into office this summer. Some Conservative politicians have suggested that the party membership - who favored Truss heavily over Sunak last time, at odds with MPs’ preference - should not be consulted over their next leader.

Traditionally, the Conservatives are a party marked by their discipline, especially regarding the threat of being exiled to the opposition. But they have a mountain to climb if they will remake themselves in time for the next general election in around two years. Their reputation as being the party that cares about the economy, business and markets has taken a beating in recent weeks.

Damage that comes on top of increasing grumblings in the UK that Brexit - the country’s departure from the European Union - could be leaking air from Britain’s post-Covid recovery in a way that peer-nations are not suffering from. As the party that positioned itself on the slogan “Get Brexit done,” this could hurt the Conservative in any upcoming election.

Who’s next?

Speculation is now rife regarding who will throw their hat into the ring next. If the right candidate is not chosen the Conservatives may face oblivion in the next election. Jeremy Hunt, a seasoned politician who stepped in to replace Kwarteng six days ago, reversing the mini-budget almost entirely, has already ruled himself out of the contest.

Rishi Sunak, the Conservative MPs’ favorite who was viewed months ago by them as more electable than Truss, now stands in a strong position. Vindicated by the carnage of Truss’ short time in office, he is (at the time of publication) the bookmakers’ favorite to enter 10 Downing Street.

But there are plenty of other candidates eyeing the famous doorway. Not least of them former prime minister Boris Johnson, who was ejected from the residence with much protestation just a few short months ago.

Fortunately this time, we’ll only have to wait until next Friday to find out who it will be.