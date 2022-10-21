Britain: Former PM Johnson among favorites to replace Truss

Johnson was forced to resign as PM just over three months ago

Contenders to succeed British Prime Minister Liz Truss canvassed for support Friday, with her predecessor Boris Johnson reportedly considering a sensational comeback as he picks up dozens of early nominations from Conservative MPs.

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt are among the bookmakers’ favorites – along with Johnson, who was forced to resign by the party just over three months ago after becoming mired in a flurry of scandals over his ethics and finances.

With the Conservatives all but facing a wipeout in the next national election according to opinion polls, the race is on to become the fifth British premier in six years.

Johnson, who remained a lawmaker after standing down as prime minister, is yet to declare a leadership run.

"He couldn't could he..." read the front page headline of the Tory-supporting Daily Express tabloid.

Truss only succeeded Johnson on September 6 after a weeks-long campaign against Sunak, vowing a radical overhaul as Britons struggle with a cost-of-living crisis.

Right-wing political website Guido Fawkes, which is running a rolling spreadsheet of Tory MPs' declared support, had Johnson on 52, Sunak on 47 and Mordaunt on 18 by early Friday.