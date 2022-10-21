EU not looking for 'systematic confrontation' with China

'We will always be firm in standing up to defend our principles, democracy, fundamental freedoms'

European Union leaders held talks on ties with China on Friday, seeking to avoid outright confrontation with Beijing, while recognizing the threat it poses, European Council chief Charles Michel said.

"This discussion showed a very clear will to avoid being naive, but neither did we want to embark into a logic of systematic confrontation," Michel said.

The 27-nation bloc held three hours of strategic talks on its approach to China as its President Xi Jinping tightens his grip over an ever more assertive Beijing. Torn between the desire to access China's vast markets and condemnation of its rights abuses and aggressive regional policies, the EU is struggling to fashion a cohesive stance towards Beijing.

"We will always be firm in standing up to defend our principles, democracy, fundamental freedoms," Michel said.

"We believe that we must be committed to bringing more reciprocity and rebalancing in particular in the economic relations between China and the EU."

Michel said that the EU remained open to cooperation with the EU on major international issues such as climate change and health, insisting that the bloc has its "own model to develop" at a time of intensifying rivalry between China and the United States.

EU executive head Ursula von der Leyen said Beijing was "continuing its mission to establish its dominance in East Asia and its influence globally.”

She also warned about the close ties between China and Russia as Moscow has rocked the international order by launching its war on Ukraine.

"These developments will affect the EU-China relationship.”