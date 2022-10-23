Two pilots killed, no casualties reported among building residents

A Russian military plane crashed into a two-story residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, according to the local governor.

The Sukhoi Su-30 jet was carrying out a test flight when it crashed into the house causing a heavy fire. Two families reportedly live in the damaged building.

“Both pilots were killed. None of the local residents were hurt,” regional governor Igor Kobzev said on social media.

He also posted a video showing firefighters working at the scene. The Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that the fire was localized.

Several videos circulating on Russian social media showed the aircraft crashing into the building followed by an explosion, flames and dark smoke seen far from the scene of the incident. Local authorities reported that 150 houses were left without power due to the crash.

It is the second crash involving a Russian military jet in less than a week. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation citing “violation of rules of the air transport operation.”

Last week, a Sukhoi Su-34 jet crashed into a residential building in the southern town of Yeysk near the Ukraine border, killing 15 and injuring dozens. Three children were among the victims of the blaze that spread to 21,500 square feet.