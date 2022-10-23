UK: Boris Johnson drops out of Tory leadership race

Former prime minister says he has support from MPs 'but it would simply not be the right thing to do'

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has withdrawn from the leadership race of the Conservative party following the abrupt departure of his successor, Liz Truss.

In a statement on Sunday, Johnson said that he has the support from Tory MPs he needed "but it would simply not be the right thing to do."

The contest ends on Monday with former chancellor Rishi Sunak and cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt remaining in the race.

Candidates need the support of at least 100 lawmakers from the party to move forward in the ballot.

"There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday," Johnson said.

"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament."

Johnson resigned as prime minister in July after top government officials quit over the latest ethics scandal.