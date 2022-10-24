Rishi Sunak, the UK's next prime minister

'The United Kingdom is a great country, but we face a profound economic crisis'

Rishi Sunak will become Britain's newest Conservative prime minister following the withdrawal Monday of Penny Mordaunt from the leadership contest to replace Lizz Truss.

A second-generation immigrant of Indian-heritage, Sunak will be the UK's first leader of color, and is seen as a more economically centrist politician than recent Conservative incumbents of number 10 Downing Street.

Sunak previously ran against Truss to replace former premier Boris Johnson after his resignation in July, with the two emerging as the final candidates. However, Truss was eventually elected as prime minister - with 57.4 percent of the vote - with her holding the position for just six weeks.

Tolga Akmen, Daniel LEAL / AFP Liz Truss (L) arriving to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, in London, UK, on April 19, 2022 and Rishi Sunak leaving the 11 Downing Street, in London, UK, on March 23, 2022.

Britain's latest prime minister is seen as representing the centrist branch of the Conservatives, as opposed to Truss who was championed by the harder right flank of the party.

“The United Kingdom is a great country, but we face a profound economic crisis,” Sunak said in a statement on Sunday when he announced he was running for prime minister. Sunak received the 100 public nominations for premier needed by Friday, amassing nearly 150 from Conservative lawmakers by Monday.

Previously, Sunak served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer under Johnson before handing in his resignation on July 5, 2022, in an act that would lead to the former premier's resignation.

Johnson's resignation came as a result of the 'Partygate' scandal, which saw 10 Downing Street hold parties during Covid restrictions, gatherings that the London Metropolitan Police fined Sunak for attending.

Previously Sunak faced strong criticism from some sections of his party for his 'backstabbing' of Johnson when Sunak stepped down as the chancellor during 'Partygate.' However these voices went quiet since Johnson ruled himself out, as the party tried to rally round a single leader.

Niklas HALLE'N / AFP Rishi Sunak, delivers a speech at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, United Kingdom, on July 12, 2022.

Sunak's parents migrated to Britain in the 1960s, and he was born in Southampton, a port city southwest of London.

After graduating from Oxford University - where he studied philosophy, politics and economics - he later went to Stanford University, where he met his wife, Akshata Murthy.

Murthy's father is Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd. In April, reports revealed that Murthy may have avoided nearly $22 million in taxes in what Labour leader Keir Starmer called "breathtaking hypocrisy," as Sunak was raising taxes as chancellor.

Several of Sunak's policies from his time as chancellor are still intact, including a plan to raise corporate taxes from 19 percent to 25 percent.

In recent years Sunak argued for higher taxes in order to deal firstly with the Covid pandemic, and laterally with the cost of living crisis. This made him less popular with Conservative party members who preferred Liz Truss, but also appears to be the direction the party is now moving in with his ascendancy to 10 Downing Street.

Sunak entered office a firm believer in Brexit, saying it would make the UK “freer, fairer, and more prosperous." He voted in favor of former premier Theresa May's Brexit plans three times.