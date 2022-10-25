Steinmeier will meet Ukraine's President Zelensky

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, his spokesperson told AFP, confirming his surprise visit to Ukraine.

The trip is his first to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and came five months after Steinmeier, then under heavy fire for his years-long detente policy with Moscow, was snubbed by Kyiv.

The president also had to abort a trip at the last minute last week over security reasons, sparking criticisms from Germany's opposition.

"I am looking forward to my meeting with (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv," he said, according to a confirmation sent by his spokeswoman.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1584799817448185856 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Before meeting Zelensky, Steinmeier will visit a town in the north of the country, near the Belarusian border, which Ukraine says has been liberated from Russian troops but left with its infrastructure destroyed. Germany will provide aid to the municipality for its energy infrastructure, he said.

"My message to Ukrainians: you can count on Germany," Steinmeier said.

In the months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, was heavily criticized over his years-long rapprochement stance towards Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake. His offer to visit Kyiv in April was snubbed, sparking irritation between the two countries.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz then said Kyiv's refusal to receive Steinmeier was a barrier to his own visit to Ukraine - which eventually only took place in June along with Italy's Mario Draghi and France's Emmanuel Macron.