Russia: U.S. basketball player Griner's appeal rejected

Court decides to 'leave unchanged' verdict handed down last August for cannabis trafficking

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison term on drug charges, ignoring her plea for the "traumatic" sentence to be reduced.

The court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow ruled to leave Griner's August verdict "without change," while noting that each day the athlete had spent behind bars since her February arrest would be counted as one-and-a-half of her term.

Griner had earlier pleaded for the sentence to be cut at Tuesday's hearing, which Washington had denounced as a "sham."

"I really hope that the court will adjust this sentence because it has been very very stressful and very traumatic," Griner said by video link from her detention center just outside the Russian capital.

The 32-year-old was handed nine years in prison in August for possessing vape cartridges with a small quantity of cannabis oil, after she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February.

The case came amid fierce tensions between Moscow and Washington over Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Speaking slowly so her words could be translated into Russian, Griner asked the court for leniency given that the amount of cannabis found was "barely over the significant amount."

"I don't understand the first court's decision to give one year less than the max when I've been here almost eight months and people with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given," she said.

"So I just beg that the court... reassess my sentence."