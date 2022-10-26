Sunak to face opposition lawmakers for 1st time as UK PM

Conservative leader set to battle Labor leader Keir Starmer, other opposition lawmakers in parliament

Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday face off against opposition lawmakers for the first time as British prime minister, in a likely raucous parliamentary session following weeks of political turmoil.

It comes after he took power Tuesday as the first UK leader of color, vowing to repair the damage wrought by outgoing leader Liz Truss through her disastrous budget, which sparked economic carnage.

Pledging also to unite his fractured Conservatives, and an increasingly unimpressed country, Sunak began his tenure by re-appointing a host of ministers from his predecessor's top team.

The former finance minister retained Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the exchequer, bidding to keep markets on side after he stabilized the situation with his initial appointment nearly two weeks ago.

He also kept Truss's foreign, defense, trade and culture ministers, among others, as well as controversially bringing back recently fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The line-up "reflects a unified party and a cabinet with significant experience, ensuring that at this uncertain time there is continuity at the heart of government," a Downing Street source said.

The largely same-look cabinet could hold an inaugural meeting Wednesday before Sunak heads to the House of Commons for his first weekly "Prime Minister's Questions," when he will battle Labor leader Keir Starmer and other opposition lawmakers.

They will undoubtedly seek to capitalize on weeks of chaos at the top of government, and reiterate demands for a general election following the selection - by Conservative MPs - of their third leader in two months.

"The Tories have crashed the economy, with low wages, high prices and a cost-of-living crisis," Starmer said Tuesday, in a taste of the attack-lines to come.

"The public needs a fresh start and a say on Britain's future."