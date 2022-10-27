UK: Rishi Sunak, a PM richer than King Charles

The Sunak's personal assets are valued at more than $800 million, making them some of the country's richest

Rishi Sunak, Britain's youngest Prime Minister and the new leader of the Conservative Party is also an immensely rich man with a fortune twice that of King Charles III.

The former Goldman Sachs investment banker and hedge fund partner already maintains a healthy personal bank account, but he owes most of his fortune to his wife, Akshata Murthy.

Murthy, 42, holds a 0.9 percent stake worth nearly a billion dollars in the multi-national IT company Infosys, which her father, Narayana Murthy, co-founded.

The couple's personal assets are valued at more than $800 million, placing them among the 250 wealthiest British people or families. This marks the first time in history that the occupants of 10 Downing Street are more affluent than those in Buckingham Palace.

TRISTAN FEWINGS / POOL / AFP Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy in London, the United Kingdom.

Murthy's father said he agreed to his daughter's marriage to Sunak - the son of a doctor and a nurse who immigrated to Britain - because he found his future son-in-law "handsome, brilliant and above all honest."

The couple, who met in 2000 on the benches of Stanford University in California, has two daughters and owns several properties in the UK and the U.S. with a total value of over $17 million.

Their primary residence is a splendid villa in the suburb of Kensington, west London, in which the young prime minister built a swimming pool at an exorbitant cost - causing some teeth to grind as households in the country struggle with galloping inflation. The total cost of the property is estimated to be worth more than $8 million.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Sunak - nicknamed "Rishi Rich" by British tabloids - on Tuesday. "Israel and the UK are close allies. We share not only mutual interests but also an unwavering commitment to democratic values," Lapid wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1584866532089552896 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I look forward to working together to shape a stronger and more secure future for our two countries and our two peoples."