Norway raises military alert in response to Ukraine war

'This is the most severe security situation in several decades,' says Norway's Prime Minister Stoere

Norway's prime minister announced on Monday that the country would put its military on a raised alert starting Thursday as part of its response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Norway has become the biggest exporter of natural gas to the European Union following the drop in Russian flows, with the Nordic country now accounting for roughly a quarter of all EU imports.

"This is the most severe security situation in several decades," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference, according to Reuters.

"There are no indications that Russia is expanding its warfare to other countries, but the increased tensions make us more exposed to threats, intelligence operations and influence campaigns."

Norway's Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said the armed forces would spend less time training and more time on operational duties, and the Home Guard, a rapid mobilization force, would play a more active role.

The air force had called off training in the United States with its F35 fighter jets, preferring to keep them in Norway, said the head of the armed forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen.

"We expect this situation to last for at least one year," Kristoffersen said.

After the September 26 Nord Stream pipeline leaks, Norway deployed its military to guard offshore platforms and onshore facilities, receiving support from the British, French and German navies.