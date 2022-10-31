Iran warns Germany against classifying IRGC as terrorists

German foreign minister also says will join EU in imposing new sanctions on regime in Tehran amid protests

Iran on Monday warned Germany against designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization a day after Berlin announced that the move is being considered.

On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the German government along with the European Union are mulling the classification and will be imposing a new round of sanctions targeting the regime in Tehran.

"I made it clear last week that we will launch another package of sanctions, that we will examine how we can also list the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization," Baerbock said in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD.

Her comments come amid continuing protests in Iran sparked by the September death in police custody of Mahsa Amini after being arrested for violating the government's morality laws.

The IRGC is accused of taking violent measures against demonstrators, with more than 270 people killed during the protests and thousands arrested.

Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry, said during his weekly press conference on Monday that sanctioning the IRGC would be "completely illegal," noting that the IRGC is the official military branch of the Iranian government.

“Statements by German officials about sanctioning the IRGC, following unconstructive and irresponsible actions by this country, emanates from their wrong approach toward the government and people of Iran,” Kanaani said, according to state media.

Iran “hopes that Germany and other countries who have a plan in this regard, will pay attention to their unconstructive actions and not sacrifice their bilateral relations to passing political issues and emotional decisions," he continued.

Canada recently joined the United States, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization.