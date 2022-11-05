France's far-right picks rising star to replace Le Pen as party chief

Bardella embraced Le Pen's efforts to shed the virulent anti-Semitic views fomented by her father

France's far-right National Rally on Saturday designated 27-year-old rising star Jordan Bardella to succeed Marine Le Pen as party chief and pursue efforts to move the group toward the political mainstream.

Bardella, who was widely expected to win as Le Pen's protégé, won 85 percent of the votes from party members, beating Louis Aliot, mayor of the southern city of Perpignan, who garnered 15 percent.

A beaming Le Pen announced the result during a meeting in Paris, and Bardella is expected to address the gathering later Saturday.

His nomination comes after the party had its best-ever showing in parliamentary elections earlier this year, gaining 89 seats even after Le Pen failed to unseat Emmanuel Macron in her third run for the presidency.

"Over 40 years of struggle, the National Front succeeded in putting all the major issues facing our society at the heart of public debate," Le Pen said, referring to the party's former name.

Bardella embraced Le Pen's efforts to shed the virulent anti-Semitic and extremist views fomented by her father, party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was excluded in 2015.