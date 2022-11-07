Migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

Shortly after the men jumped, a dozen other migrants standing on the deck of the ship chanted 'help us'

Three migrants rescued from the Mediterranean and brought to a Sicilian port but then banned from disembarking jumped into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charity ships and Italy's new hard-right government.

The men were quickly pulled from the water near the Geo Barents ship, according to operator Doctors Without Borders, as it was docked in Catania with more than 200 people on board.

It is one of a handful of charity vessels that save migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from north Africa to Europe, and which are now in the crosshairs of new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.

Shortly after the men jumped – apparently one was trying to save the other two – a dozen other migrants standing on the deck of the ship chanted "Help us,” an AFP journalist witnessed.

After days at sea, Geo Barents docked in Catania this weekend and Italian authorities allowed 357 people to disembark, including children, while refusing entry to 215 others.

Nearby, the German-flagged rescue ship Humanity 1 disembarked 144 people but still has 35 adult male migrants onboard who were similarly refused permission to go ashore.

A government decree issued Friday said Humanity 1 was only allowed into an Italian port for the time it took to help those in "emergency conditions.”

Italy's two-week-old government, led by Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party and comprising Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League, has vowed to stop the tens of thousands of migrants who arrive on the country's shores each year.

Most come in overcrowded, leaky boats and many die as they try to reach Europe. But Italy has long complained that the European Union does not share the burden of managing the problem.