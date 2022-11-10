KFC Germany in hot water over Kristallnacht promotion

Restaurant chain sent another notification apologizing for what it called an 'error in our system'

German fried chicken fans were shocked to receive a notification on their phones from KFC Germany encouraging them to "treat themselves" on Wednesday, as the anniversary of the 1938 Kristallnacht pogrom was commemorated.

"Commemoration of Reichspogromnacht (German name for Kristallnacht) - Treat yourself to softer cheese and crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!," customers could read on the notification received on their phones.

Almost an hour later, the company sent another notification apologizing for what it called an "error in our system."

"Due to an error in our system, we sent an incorrect and inappropriate message through our app. We are very sorry, we will check our internal processes immediately so that this does not happen again. Please excuse this error," the company wrote.

"How far can you go on Kristallnacht @KFCDeutschland. Shame on you!" tweeted Dalia Grinfeld, associate director of EU affairs at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), expressing outrage.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1590337407135625217 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) was a pogrom against Jews in Germany and Austria carried out by the Nazis in 1938. Mobs attacked Jewish shops, homes and synagogues in what is widely considered the starting point for the Holocaust that resulted in the mass murder of 6 million Jews across Europe.

The outcry over KFC's notification follows that caused in Israel by a roundtable organized by the Goethe Institute in Tel Aviv, which compared the commemoration of the Holocaust to the commemoration of the "Nakba" during Kristallnacht.