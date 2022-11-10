Criticism in Russia over ‘shocking, pragmatic’ Kherson pullout

'It confirms, in my view, how pragmatic Putin is. He’s not as crazy as we thought'

The Kremlin on Wednesday announced a retreat of its Russian forces from the strategically important southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, drawing conflicting criticism from within Russia.

In what is seen as one of the most significant reversals of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort over eight months into his invasion, Moscow’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from west of the Dnipro river amid heavy shelling by advancing Ukrainian forces.

By the end of the day, Ukrainian officials said there was strong evidence that Russian forces were leaving Kherson – an important port and industrial city seized during the early days of the war.

It was the only regional capital Russia captured, and it gave Moscow an important foothold west of the Dnipro, from where it hoped to push further west to the critical port city of Odesa.

News of the withdrawal drew angry responses from some prominent Russian analysts, while others described it as sensible and tactical, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

“The decision is shocking to thousands and millions of people who are fighting for Russia, dying for Russia believe in Russia, and share the beliefs of the Russian world,” wrote Yuri Kotyonok, an influential military blogger.

Boris Rozhin, a Russian military analyst, called the retreat Moscow’s “most serious military defeat since 1991” when it formed: “If there won’t be any upcoming successes with major town captured and no advancement during the winter offensive, the series of military setbacks would accumulate a much greater internal discontent than sanctions,” he posted to Telegram.

But Russian analyst Tatiana Stanovaya told NYT that the move “confirms, in my view, how pragmatic Putin is. He’s not as crazy as we thought.”