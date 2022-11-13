Poland: Nazi symbol and calls to burn Jews on Independence Day

The far right organized the traditional 'March of Independence' on Friday in Warsaw

The opposition in Poland criticized the police on Saturday for not reacting to the appearance of a symbol of the Nazi era during the “March of independence” organized on Friday by the far right in Warsaw.

Anti-fascist activists were also arrested during the march, as they protested peacefully.

On Independence Day, around 10,000 marchers - fewer than in the past - marched through the center of Warsaw, under the slogan "Strong Nation - Greater Poland," waving a forest of Polish flags and banners of small far-right parties and various Catholic movements, such as the "Soldiers of Christ."

Krzysztof Brejza, a Polish opposition senator, tweeted a photo of the march showing participants carrying a banner with the "Black Sun" symbol of Nazi Germany's SS guards, saying the police did not intervene.

The promotion of totalitarian ideologies is illegal in Poland.

"During the Warsaw Uprising in 1944, thousands of Poles were killed by the Nazis. I don't know why the police didn't react to such criminal symbolism in Warsaw, which suffered so much from World War II," Brejza told the Associated Press.

Separately, the American Jewish Committee condemned an antisemitic event amid Independence Day protests in Krakow, in which speakers on Friday denounced the presence of Jews in a park.

One of the speakers called for "burning of Jews," while the crowd chanted "Down with the Jewish occupation."