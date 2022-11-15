'Russian-made missile' hits Poland, 2 reportedly dead

Top Polish officials are holding an emergency meeting due to a 'crisis situation'

Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said early Wednesday that "two citizens of the Republic of Poland" were killed after "a Russian-made missile fell" on the southeastern village of Przewodów earlier on Tuesday.

Russia's ambassador has been summoned, Jasina said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said there was no "unequivocal evidence" that said who fired the projectile.

Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, the Polish presidency said after the incident was reported.

"The conversation between the US and Polish presidents is ongoing," Polish presidential adviser Jakub Kumoch said on Twitter.

Poland's government spokesman Piotr Muller did not immediately confirm the information but said top officials were holding an emergency meeting of the country's national security council and cabinet due to a "crisis situation," convened by Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Russia's Defense Ministry denied the reports, saying no strikes were carried out in the area.

"The statements of the Polish media and officials about the alleged "Russian" missiles falling in the area of Przewodów is a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation," the ministry stated, adding that the pictures of the fragments published on social media "have nothing to do with Russian weapons."

“Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland," said Estonia in response to the news.

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said on Twitter that he is "keeping close contact with our Polish friends."

"Lithuania stands in strong solidarity with Poland. Every inch of NATO territory must be defended!"

The Pentagon in turn said it was unable to corroborate media reports that two Russian missiles had landed inside NATO member Poland, but that it was investigating the claims.

"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland or the Ukraine border," said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.

"We have no information right now to corroborate that there has been a missile strike," Ryder told reporters, adding that the Pentagon was "looking into this further."

Fresh attacks

Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts.

Neighboring Moldova was also affected, according to AP News. A Moldovan official said massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia fired at least 85 missiles, “most of them at our energy infrastructure,” and shut down power in many cities.

“We’re working, will restore everything. We will survive everything,” he vowed.

Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said the attack was “the most massive” bombardment of power facilities in the nearly nine-month-old Russian invasion, striking both power generation and transmission systems.

The aerial assault, which resulted in at least one death in a residential building in the capital, Kyiv, followed days of rejoicing in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes — the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.