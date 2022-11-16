Smart British dog 'asks' police for help finding owners

Rosie got scared of fireworks and ran away from her owner

A dog walks into a police station - sounds like the opening line of a joke but it’s actually a real story that happened in the UK's Loughborough.

A 10-year-old border collie, Rosie, showed up at the local police station and took a seat in the waiting room. Surprised officers offered the unexpected visitor water and launched an “investigation.”

After calling the number on her collar, they learned the rescue dog was lost. Rosie got scared of fireworks while taking a walk at Southfields Park with her owner, 68-year-old Steve Harper, and a fellow dog named Laser.

"She went and stood with her dad, which she does when she is nervous, and then skedaddled (when the firework went off)," Rosie’s owner Julie Harper, 61, explained.

Luckily the police station is right next to the park. Thanks to Rosie’s idea to turn herself in to the police, she was soon reunited with her family.

"I was so pleased and so happy she was safe and so proud of her that she was clever enough to find her way to the police station," Rosie’s “mom” said.

The police officers also praised the dog for "contacting" them. Some pets are indeed smarter than people.