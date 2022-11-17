U.S., Russia clash at UNSC over Poland strike

The missile killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukraine-Poland border

The United States and its allies on Wednesday criticized Russia in the United Nations Security Council over missile attacks on Ukraine in a meeting a day after a missile crashed inside Poland due to the ongoing war.

The missile killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday, the same day Russia fired scores of missiles at cities across Ukraine, targeting its energy grid and worsening power blackouts for millions.

This handout photo taken and released on November 16, 2022 by the Polish police shows forensic experts investigating the site where a missile hit the southeastern Polish village of Przewodow, some four miles from the Ukrainian border.

Military alliance NATO and member Poland said the missile was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defenses and not a Russian strike, easing international fears that the war could widen. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, said there was no doubt the missile was not Ukrainian.

Washington's ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council that the tragedy would "never have happened but for Russia’s needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure."

The British and Polish ambassadors to the UN echoed the statement that Russia's invasion was ultimately to blame for the explosion in Poland.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia responded by telling the meeting: "We have long ago stopped being surprised by your attempts in any circumstances, in spite of facts or common sense, to blame Russia for everything."

What this means for Ukraine - analysis

This looks like it hasn't hurt Ukraine's good name or dented these countries' support for Ukraine. Everyone understands the big picture of the war and where their interests stand.

Additionally, the fact that there appears to be a general recognition of understanding should encourage the Ukrainians. Zelensky might be better off pivoting to his strength, which is not talking about what may have happened in Poland, but instead, what's happening in Ukraine, and what the Russian military is currently doing.