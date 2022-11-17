Dutch court convicts 3 for downing MH17 flight over Ukraine

The three men were sentenced in absentia as Russia refused to extradite any of the suspects

A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced three men linked to Russia to life in prison for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above Ukraine in July 2014.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko were found guilty of murder and intentionally causing an aircraft to crash. Another Russian suspect, Oleg Pulatov, was found not guilty, head judge Hendrik Steenhuis stated.

Judges ruled that Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko could all be held responsible for the transport of the BUK missile from a military base in Russia's Kursk and deploying it to the launch site. There was, however, not enough evidence to show that Pulatov, the only suspect to have legal representation during the trial, was involved.

Alexander KHUDOTEPLY (AFP/File) Wreckage from Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 which Dutch investigation officials say was brought down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine by a BUK missile which came from a Russian military unit based in Kursk.

The three men were sentenced in absentia while dozens of families of the victims traveled to the Netherlands to hear the verdict after 2,5 years of trial. All 298 passengers, including 196 Dutch, 43 Malaysians and 38 Australians, who were on board the Boeing 777 on route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, were killed when the plane was hit by a missile as it flew over eastern Ukraine.

The court ruled there was "ample evidence" proving the plane was brought down by the missile, and that it was fired from an area controlled by the pro-Russian Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which was fighting against Kyiv's forces in the conflict that eight years later evolved into a full-scale war.

Prosecutors said Girkin, 51, a former Russian spy who became the so-called defense minister of the separatist republic, was in regular contact with Russia. After apparently falling out with Moscow, Girkin recently turned into a vocal critic of the Russian military in his Telegram account over its handling of this year's invasion of Ukraine.

Dubinsky, 60, who also has links to Russian intelligence, allegedly served as the separatists' military intelligence chief and was responsible for giving orders about the missile. Kharchenko, 50, who is said to have led a separatist unit, played a more direct role in transporting the missile, prosecutors said.

Moscow has denied all involvement in the crash. It has refused to extradite any of the suspects, saying it is illegal under Russian law. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in turn praised the court ruling.