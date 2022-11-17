U.S. basketball star Griner begins serving sentence in Russian prison

Griner's lawyers say she is 'trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment'

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner began serving her sentence in Russia's IK-2 prison in Mordovia, her legal team announced on Thursday.

Lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement that they met with Griner a few days ago.

"We visited her early this week. Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment."

Last week, it was announced that the 32-year-old player, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison by a Russian court for alleged drug smuggling, was transferred to a penal colony. However, Griner’s legal team said that her destination was unknown.

Under Russian law, the lawyers have to be notified via official mail when Griner arrives at the colony, which might take up to two weeks.

Mordovian prisons are notorious among Russian human rights activists due to poor conditions and mistreatment of inmates.

Griner was detained in February at a Moscow airport over possession of two vape cartridges containing hashish oil. Earlier in October, her appeal was rejected, despite Washington having offered Moscow a prisoner swap deal.