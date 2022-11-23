After court setback, Scottish destiny of independence unclear

'They might try to stop it but it's now a one-way path to independence'

Scotland's leader vowed on Wednesday to turn the United Kingdom’s next general election into a de facto vote on independence, after judges blocked her bid to hold a new referendum without London's approval.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the ruling by the Supreme Court in London exposed the "myth" that Scotland could voluntarily leave the UK. The unanimous ruling torpedoed the Scottish nationalist government's push to hold a second plebiscite next October – nearly a decade after Scots opted to remain in the pre-Brexit UK by a 55% majority.

Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party (SNP), said she respected the ruling, but accused Westminster of showing "contempt" for Scotland's democratic will. Scotland’s SNP-led government will now look to use the UK election due by early 2025 as a "de facto referendum" on separating after more than 300 years, Sturgeon told a news conference.

"We must and we will find another democratic, lawful, and constitutional means by which the Scottish people can express their will. In my view, that can only be an election," she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1595361356546539522 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In Edinburgh, mixed feelings of independence and unionization were front and center.

Campaigners holding a Saltire flag emblazoned with the words "Scottish not British" said their voices have been stifled. Protester David Turner said the rejection would only strengthen support for going it alone: "They might try to stop it, but it's now a one-way path to independence.”

They were met, however, with anti-independence supporters at a rally outside the Scottish parliament waving placards including one reading: "We want to stay in the UK."

ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP Pro-Union, anti-Scottish independence supporters gather for a rally outside parliament in Edinburgh, on November 23, 2022.

Destiny unclear

Scotland has voted mostly anti-Conservative for over the past 30 years, however, Scots keep getting Conservative governments in Westminster. When Brexit was pushed through by English and Welsh voters, some Scots felt rather disgruntled because people in Scotland and Northern Ireland both rejected the withdrawal from the European Union.

This, according to the SNP, is why Scotland deserves another independence referendum despite having lost the latest one in 2014. Nationalist party officials argue that Scots were told during the independence referendum campaign that if they did leave the UK, that they’d be out of the EU – which is exactly what they got anyways.

Scots deserve to be independent so they can seek their own destiny, whether that means rejoining the EU or not, SNP members and supporters claim.

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali Scottish flags are held by demonstrators outside the Supreme Court in London, England, on November 23, 2022.

Despite this drive for independence, Sturgeon is adamant that Scotland must go down a legal route, as she, among other party members, is conscious of the debacle during the Catalan referendum, which the Spanish government considered illegal and sent authorities to disrupt the voting. While it has not been suggested that Britain would act in the same way, Sturgeon would rather steer clear of any possible similar outcomes.

And even if Sturgeon did want to fast-track the process to independence – which some less-patient elements of her party want – she couldn’t without the approval of Westminster.

In this case, it was expected that the court would turn down Sturgeon's bid to hold a new referendum without such approval. The plan, though, is for the SNP to hang their hat on the UK’s next general election in June 2024 – with one route forward being to build some form of partnership with the British Labor party if the center-left bloc doesn’t get an outright majority.

Even with the Labor party in power, there would still be unknowns for the future of Scotland.

On one hand, it was a new Labor government in 1997 after a long-time Conservative power that gave Scotland its first parliament after a referendum, so there is a precedent that Labor gives Scottish voters what they want.

On the other hand, there is an incentive for Labor not to align with Scottish independence, and the party is officially against the idea. Although independence is popular among working-class Scots, it would cut away a meaningful bloc of anti-Conservative voters from the general UK population, prompting concerns that this would mean an ironclad, long-time Conservative government.