Italy's Meloni denounces antisemitism in meeting with Jewish orgs

Prime minister underlines the 'importance' of Jewish communities for Italy and for Europe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stressed the "essential importance" of the Jewish community for her country and for Europe during a meeting Wednesday with the head of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, and Italian Jewish organizations.

“There appeared to be total agreement on the need for a strong and more incisive common commitment to combat all forms of antisemitism, a worryingly growing phenomenon, particularly on the web and social networks,” the leader’s office said in a statement.

Meloni also "underlined the essential importance of Jewish communities for Italian and European national identity."

Vincenzo PINTO / AFP Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

In October, she had already denounced "Nazi-fascist fury" on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the roundup of the Jewish ghetto in Rome.

The prime minister is seeking to restore the image of her far-right Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, which has its roots in the Italian Social Movement, or MSI, which was founded in 1946 by former officials of Benito Mussolini and attracted in its ranks many fascist sympathizers who supported anti-Jewish race laws. It remained a small far-right party until the 1990s, when it became the National Alliance and tried to distance itself from its neo-fascist past.

Meloni was a member of the youth wings of the MSI and the National Alliance, and founded Brothers of Italy in 2012, retaining the symbol of the tricolor flame of the MSI in her party's logo.

During the campaign leading up to her election in September, when the Democratic Party claimed she posed a danger to democracy, Meloni assured that the Italian right had "delivered fascism to history for decades" and condemned racial laws.

For its part, the World Jewish Congress did not wish to comment on the meeting with the Italian leader. Among those present were the head of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, Noemi Di Segni, and the leader of the Jewish community of Rome, Ruth Dureghello.