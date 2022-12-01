Germany recognizes Ukraine’s Holodomor as genocide

'The political leadership of the Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin was responsible for it'

German lawmakers on Wednesday passed a resolution recognizing the starvation of an estimated 4 million Ukrainians during the famine of 1932-33 as a genocide.

The resolution adopted in the German Parliament, Bundestag, said that Holodomor, as it is called in Ukraine, was a “crime against humanity” committed under the rule of the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. In November 1932 he ordered to confiscate all grain and livestock, including seeds needed to plant the next crop, from Ukrainian farmers, which led to millions of deaths.

“The political leadership of the Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin was responsible for it,” the resolution stated.

In 2006, the Ukrainian parliament declared Holodomor as a genocide against its people. Another 15 states, including the United States, have recognized it as a genocide.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1596278436477427713 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Famine was additionally used as a punishment, and in case of non-fulfillment of the established duties, several times more grain and other foodstuffs were confiscated. The affected regions were isolated to prevent the starving people from fleeing to the cities and the transportation of food to the regions,” the document noted.

The lawmakers called on the German government to continue preserving the memory of the Holodomor victims and “to strongly oppose any attempts to impose one-sided Russian historical narratives.” Moscow has rejected the charge of genocide, claiming that not only Ukrainians but also Russians and Kazakhs became victims of the famine in the Soviet Union.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1596419041098244098 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The resolution also stated that Ukraine, which has become a “victim of Russia’s aggressive war,” will continue to receive political, financial, humanitarian and military support from Germany.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukraine honored the memory of the Holodomor victims.

"Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now, with darkness and cold," Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media, referring to ongoing Russian strikes on Ukrainian civil infrastructure that have left thousands of cities without power.

"We cannot be broken,” he underlined.

For more information read our Explainer: Holodomor, the 1932-33 famine in Soviet Ukraine