Spain steps up security amid spate of letter bombs

Homemade devices contained flammable powder and tripwire that would generate 'sudden flames'

Bomb disposal experts in Spain defused a fifth letter bomb on Thursday as the Spanish country stepped up security amid a series of explosive devices sent to high-profile targets.

News of the letter bombs broke on Wednesday after police said a security official at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured after opening a package. The suspicious letter was addressed to Ukraine’s Spanish envoy, Serhii Pohoreltsev.

"After opening the box and hearing a click, he tossed it and then heard the explosion… the commandant hurt his hands and received a concussion," Pohoreltsev told European Pravda.

Early signs suggested that all five of the packages were sent from within Spain, according to the country’s Deputy Interior Minister Rafael Perez. He added that the homemade devices were sent in brown packages containing a flammable powder and tripwire that would generate "sudden flames.”

The junior minister noted that three other letters were detonated by security forces in controlled explosions and the fifth has been kept intact to investigate.

A security committee has not been convened to evaluate stepping up Spain’s terrorist threat level, which is already at the second-highest level following Islamist attacks around Europe in the past decade. The Interior Ministry, however, said it ordered police to strengthen security around public buildings and to carefully check postal deliveries.

A judicial source said Spain's High Court which specializes in terrorism opened an investigation.