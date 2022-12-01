Greece hosts global mayors for antisemitism summit

'We stand together, in Athens – the birthplace of democracy – to unite against this hate'

Mayors from around the world convened in Athens on Thursday in a bid to focus minds and efforts on combatting antisemitism amid a resurgence of bigotry against Jewish people.

At the 'Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism,' New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis signed a sister city agreement to expand cooperation in tourism, environmental protection, technology, and cultural affairs.

Local officials from 23 countries are in the Greek capital for a summit to discuss antisemitism. It aims to not only discuss shared challenges and experiences but also find “creative solutions” to counter the rise of global hate.

The summit, led by Bakoyannis and his New York counterpart Adams, is considered the largest-ever gathering of municipal leaders focused on antisemitism. “Combatting extremism, hatred, racism, and antisemitism is amongst the most important roles that I have as mayor of New York City,” Adams told The Guardian.

“Antisemitism is on the rise in America and around the world, but it must not be ignored; it must be called out and confronted. And that’s why we stand together, in Athens – the birthplace of democracy – to unite against this hate," he said.

The two-day event came in the face of what Bakoyannis described as an insidious spread of antisemitism throughout the world.

Last month, New York police arrested two men in connection with threats to attack a synagogue. In Greece, there has been a recent surge of antisemitic sentiment fueled by the now defunct neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party.

“We have waged our battles against the dark forces of antisemitism and hatred,” Bakoyannis told The Guardian. “While we remain vigilant, we recognize that this is a grassroots battle that has to be waged at a street level, bottom up.”