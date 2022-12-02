Pope: Migrant deaths ‘almost always avoidable’

Pope Francis urges lawmakers to find a solution 'guaranteeing both human dignity and shared prosperity'

Pope Francis on Friday renewed a call for governments across the Mediterranean region to address migrant deaths, which he said are “unacceptable and almost always avoidable.”

The pontiff, son of Italian immigrants to Argentina, often speaks up for migrant rights and has repeatedly denounced hope the Mediterranean has turned into a “vast cemetery.”

In a message to the foreign policy conference Rome Med 2022, Francis said, “The inability to find common solutions continues to lead to an unacceptable and almost always avoidable loss of lives, especially in the Mediterranean.”

He urged that all parties involved find a solution that can be “beneficial to all, guaranteeing both human dignity and shared prosperity,” insisting that migration toward Europe “cannot be stopped.”

For years, migration has been a political dilemma in Europe, with governments resorting to increasingly hard-line policies in bids to stem the inflow of migrants and asylum-seekers from north Africa and the Middle East taking the perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea.

In Italy, one of the first acts of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government was the refusal to take in a charity migrant rescue boat, forcing it to go to France and causing a furious spat with Paris.

According to data from the UN Refugee Agency, around 136,500 migrants have reached Europe via Mediterranean Sea crossings this year, and more than 1,800 have died or gone missing.