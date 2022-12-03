Czech museum to return Beethoven manuscript to family that escaped Holocaust

Yet 90% of all Nazi-looted artworks 'have been neither found nor returned'

A musical manuscript handwritten by Ludwig van Beethoven will return to the heirs of the richest family in pre-World War II Czechoslovakia, whose members fled the country to escape the Holocaust.

The Moravian Museum in the Czech city of Brno has had the original manuscript for the fourth movement of Beethoven’s String Quartet n B-flat Major, Op. 130 in its collection for more than 80 years. The museum put the score on display for the first time this week in anticipation of handing it over to its rightful owners.

“It’s one of the most precious items in our collections,” museum curator Simona Šindelářová said, adding that a restitution law on property stolen by German Nazis made the return possible. “We’re sorry about losing it, but it rightly belongs to the Petschek family,” Šindelářová said.

While the Moravian Museum signed a deal to transfer the ownership of the manuscript, other families with claims to property and valuable items lost during World War II are still waiting for their cases to be resolved.

Beethoven composed the six-movement String Quartet in B-flat Major in 1825 -1826 as part of his work on a series of quartets commissioned by Russian Prince Nicholas Galitzin. It premiered in March 1826 at the Musikverein concert hall in Vienna, Austria.

While the priceless manuscript made it to the museum, the Nazis seized most of the Petschek family’s assets and possessions; after the war, those were nationalized by Czechoslovakia’s Communist regime.

According to Anne Webber, the co-chair of the London-based Commission for Looted Art in Europe, “the restitution of artworks that were looted often seems to be as distant prospect as ever” despite 47 countries agreeing in 2009 to try to resolve Holocaust-era injustices. “Some 90% of all artworks being sought today by families have been neither found nor returned.”