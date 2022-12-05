Two Tu-95 bombers damaged in explosion at Russian air base - report

At least two servicemen were reportedly wounded and hospitalized following the blast

An alleged drone attack was reported on Monday morning at the Engels-1 air base in the Saratov region in southwestern Russia.

A video circulating in Russian Telegram channels showed a powerful explosion, which, according to unconfirmed reports, damaged two Tu-95 bombers. The base in Engels is believed to be used for air attacks against Ukraine.

ASTRA Telegram channel reported that at least two servicemen were wounded and hospitalized following the blast. According to unnamed sources, a drone fell on the runway. There were no official comments from the Russian authorities.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian media reported that Tu-95 aircraft flew from the Engels-1 prior to air-raid alerts being activated in the south and west of the country. These Soviet-era long-range bombers known to NATO as the Bear were designed to carry nuclear-armed cruise missiles.

Shortly before the incident in Saratov, a fuel truck exploded at an airfield in the city of Ryazan in western Russia. According to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, three people were killed and at least six more wounded in the blast.

Russian military bases have seen a series of mysterious blasts and fires in recent months, which Russian officials blamed on equipment malfunctions or “provocations.” However, these incidents usually occur closer to the frontline, while Saratov is nearly 600 miles away from the Ukraine border.