Russia warns of risk of ‘direct clash’ between nuclear powers

Lavrov says 'there will be no winner' in the nuclear war

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Monday that there is a risk of “direct clash” between nuclear powers leading to “catastrophic consequences.”

In a video address to the participants of the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference posted in the official Telegram account of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov said that this risk is prompted by the West’s rhetoric against Russia. He also stated that Moscow sees NATO as a “serious threat.”

“One of the catalysts for the current escalation of international tensions was the fact that the NATO states arrogantly rejected the initiative of President Vladimir Putin to provide guarantees for Russia’s security in the western direction,” the minister said, adding that Kyiv’s statements about the possibility of Ukraine revising its non-nuclear status prompted “particular concern” in Moscow.

Lavrov also said he regretted that the U.S. had rejected talks with Moscow over “strategic stability” related to nuclear weapons. He added that without negotiations between the world's two largest nuclear powers, the risk to global security would only increase.

Earlier on Thursday, Lavrov said during a televised press conference that any conflict with conventional weapons between nuclear-weapon states is likely to escalate into a nuclear war.

“There’s a high risk that a conflict between nuclear powers will turn into a nuclear war,” he reiterated, noting that “there will be no winner” of this war.