Members of the 'Citizens of the Reich' movement were arrested in 11 German federal states, Austria and Italy

German police launched nationwide raids on Wednesday and made 25 arrests against members of a far-right "terror group" suspected of planning an attack on parliament, federal prosecutors said.

Individuals belonging to the "Citizens of the Reich" (Reichsbuerger) movement are suspected of "having made concrete preparations to violently force their way into the German parliament with a small armed group," prosecutors said in a statement.

More than 3,000 officers including anti-terror units took part in the early morning raids conducted across 11 German federal states, according to the statement. Over 130 premises were searched during the investigation. Suspects were arrested in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony, Thuringia as well as in Austria and Italy. The operation was described by German media as one of the largest police actions the country has ever seen.

The Reichsbuerger movement includes neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists and gun enthusiasts who reject the legitimacy of the modern German republic. Long dismissed as malcontents and oddballs, the Reichsbuerger have become increasingly radical in recent years and are seen as a growing security threat.

Former soldiers are believed to be among the members of the recently established terror group, federal prosecutors said. The arrested suspects are accused of preparing, since the end of November 2021 at the latest, to "carry out actions based on their ideology," according to the statement.

"The accused are united by a deep rejection of state institutions and the free, democratic basic order of the Federal Republic of Germany," it said.

The suspects were aware that their plan "could only be realized by using military means and violence against state representatives," the prosecutors added.